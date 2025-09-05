Coffee Board, DWMA Unite To Fight Berry Borer In Araku

Visakhapatnam: “The coffee berry borer can be eradicated, but only with the active cooperation of farmers,” said District Water Management Agency (DWMA) project officer Dr Vidyasagar during an awareness programme in Pakanakuddi village of Araku Valley mandal on Friday.

The session urged growers to recognise the pest’s rapid spread and take immediate steps to contain it. Vidyasagar stressed that early detection is crucial: once the pest is identified, affected crops must be removed, boiled in hot water, and buried to prevent further infestation. Failure to act could cause a severe decline in coffee yields.

To assist farmers, the Coffee Board has announced compensation of Rs 50 per kilogram of infested coffee and Rs 5,000 per acre to cover burial and pest-control costs.

The pest has already been detected in several locations 29 acres in Chinalabudu gram panchayat, 29 acres in Malivalasa, 7 acres in Malasingaram, 5 acres in Chinalabudu, and 2 acres in Turaikiida. Officials will mark infected zones with red, yellow, and blue flags and will hold follow-up awareness sessions in these areas.

Coffee Board assistant director Bonju Babu and district agriculture officer S. B. S. Nanda also addressed farmers, underscoring that community vigilance and coordinated response are vital to safeguarding the region’s coffee economy.