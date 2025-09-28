CoEET Visakhapatnam to Lead Nation in Clean Energy Transition, Says Chief Secretary

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand on Sunday expressed confidence that the Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET) at Visakhapatnam would emerge as a national role model for driving energy transition. He noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has consistently emphasised innovative, long-term programmes to provide world-class power infrastructure, optimise energy costs, and support urbanisation, industrial growth, employment generation, and overall economic development.

The state government recently approved the establishment of CoEET at the site of the first Super Energy Conservation Building Code (Super ECBC) building, constructed by APEPDCL at Sagar Nagar, Visakhapatnam, with an investment of Rs 13.5 crore, including a ₹5 crore grant from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. The proposal was endorsed at the Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee (APPCC) meeting, with future expenditures to be shared collaboratively among AP DISCOMs, APGENCO, and APTRANSCO.

CoEET, to be established as a registered society, will function as a collaborative platform for innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship, and policy support in the clean energy sector. Prudhvitej Immadi, CMD of APEPDCL, said the centre will leverage the state’s coastal advantage, abundant renewable energy potential, and strong infrastructure base.

CS Vijayanand added that with support from MNRE, MoP, BEE, EESL, PFC, REC, and coordination among key state departments, the Integrated Clean Energy Policy (2024–29) will be implemented to ensure sustainable energy solutions for future generations.