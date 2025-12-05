Coconut Growers in Andhra Pradesh Seek ₹20,000 MSP As Prices Crash

Kakinada: The Andhra Pradesh Kobbari Rythula Sangham has demanded that the state and central governments fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹20,000 per 1,000 coconuts.

At its meeting held in Vijayarayi of Pedavegi mandal, Eluru district, on Friday, the Sangham convener said coconut prices had crashed from ₹26 each to ₹14, causing huge losses to farmers. Traders were blaming increased exports from Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the price fall in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The Sangham warned of state-wide agitations if MSP is not provided to protect farmers’ livelihoods.