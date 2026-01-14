Cockfights Add to Sankranti Festive Fervour in Andhra Pradesh

The Sankranti festive fervour continues across the Telugu States, with cockfights being held in several parts of Andhra Pradesh as part of the celebrations. Large crowds of bettors and spectators thronged the arenas, creating a carnival-like atmosphere.

Cockfights were reported from several locations in East Godavari, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Polavaram and Krishna districts. In West Godavari district, the cockfights organised at Pedamiram village in Kalla mandal drew attention, with Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and former Hyderabad Mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy among those who witnessed the event.



