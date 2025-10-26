Cobras Appear Around Shiva Lingam On Nagula Chavithi, Video Goes Viral

Nellore: In a rare and surprising incident, two cobras were seen circling a Shiva Lingam at the Sri Kashi Vishwanath temple near the Cherlopalli railway gate in Manubolu on the auspicious occasion of Nagula Chavithi.

According to temple priest Srinivasulu, preparations were underway late Friday night for the annual Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Homam and Abhishekam when the serpents appeared. At around 1:30 am, the cobras appeared and began moving around the Lingam, hissing and circling it in what devotees perceived as a divine act. Shortly after, the snakes disappeared into an anthill near the sanctum.

The priest immediately informed devotees, many of whom rushed to the temple to witness what they believed to be a sacred and auspicious sign on this day, which is dedicated to serpent worship in Hindu tradition. Devotees offered coconuts and performed rituals, considering the sighting a blessing.

The priest captured the rare occurrence on his mobile phone. The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting hundreds of devotees to visit the temple by morning to offer prayers and seek divine grace.