Coastal Defense Exercise Sea Vigil-24 to be Held in November

Visakhapatnam: The Coastal Defense Exercise Sea Vigil-24, a major defense drill involving all coastal states, is set to take place in the last week of November, according to sources from the Eastern Naval Command.

Recently, a main planning conference chaired by Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, was held to discuss comprehensive preparations for the exercise. Sea Vigil-24 aims to activate the entire coastal defense and security mechanisms across all coastal states and union territories simultaneously.

This nationwide exercise is designed to assess the preparedness of all maritime stakeholders, including the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), State Marine Police, Fisheries, Customs, Intelligence Bureau, Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships, Oil Operators, and various Central and State agencies. The goal is to evaluate inter-agency coordination, organizational synergy, and response capabilities to address security threats along the Indian coastline.

During the conference, participants focused on the preparedness of all stakeholders, outlining Key Result Areas (KRAs) to achieve and identifying existing gaps that need attention. Sea Vigil-24 is a cornerstone initiative to enhance India’s coastal security framework, ensuring robust surveillance and a seamless response to any emerging threats. The Indian Navy is committed to securing the nation’s coastline, with Sea Vigil-24 playing a pivotal role in this endeavor.