Coalition Leaders Seek Action Over ‘Insulting’ Songs on Brahmins

Vijayawada: AP State Brahmin Welfare Corporation director Velagaleti Gangadhar, along with leaders of the coalition parties, lodged a complaint at Arundelpeta Police Station in Guntur on Wednesday seeking legal action against those singing songs allegedly insulting Brahmins.

Gangadhar stated that singer G.D. Sarayya performed derogatory songs at a Dappu Chandranna reform meeting, mocking Brahmin customs and the community, which he said amounted to humiliation of an entire caste. He noted that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and caste identity, insulting another community’s beliefs is an offence.

In the complaint, Gangadhar said Sarayya’s YouTube song demeaned the sacred thread (jandhyam), revered as Gayatri Mata. He pointed out that the insult extended not only to Brahmins but also to Vaishyas, Kshatriyas and other Chaturvarna groups who wear the sacred thread and worship Gayatri as a deity.

Coalition leaders from the BJP, Telugu Desam and Jana Sena demanded immediate removal of the song from YouTube and criminal action against singers G.D. Narasayya and Pallavolu Ramana. They cautioned that if police fail to act, they will file private cases. They said such acts fuel communal disharmony and urged strict policing against those provoking caste or religious tensions.