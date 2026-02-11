Coalition Govt Steering AP Back on Growth Path: Governor

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has witnessed several significant changes and challenges since bifurcation, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer said while addressing the joint session of the State Legislature at the commencement of the Budget session.

He stated that despite limited resources, the government in the immediate post-bifurcation period had strived for long-term development. However, the change in government in 2019 disrupted the State’s progress and led to administrative setbacks.

“After 2019, systemic governance failures emerged. The State’s development stagnated and financial stress intensified. Institutions were weakened, and key sectors such as infrastructure, power, and irrigation suffered serious setbacks,” the Governor said in his address.

He noted that people, disillusioned by past experiences, elected the present coalition government to restore stability and growth. Over the past 19 months, the government has moved from a phase of recovery to a path of progress, he said.

The Governor highlighted that the government is implementing the ‘Super-6’ and other welfare schemes while simultaneously focusing on reviving development works. He added that significant reforms have been introduced in policies, systems, and expenditure priorities.

Emphasising transparency, he said seven white papers were released, and ten guiding principles were formulated to balance welfare and development. “The goal is to build a growth cycle that creates wealth. The Swarna Andhra Vision provides a clear economic roadmap for the State,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Speaker Ayyannapatrudu received the Governor at the Assembly premises.