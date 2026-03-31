Coalition Govt Reviving AP Economy, Says Nimmala

KURNOOL: Irrigation minister Nimmala Rama Naidu said the coalition government is restoring the state’s financial stability while continuing welfare and development programmes.

Speaking at a budget outreach programme at the Kurnool Collectorate along with minister T. G. Bharath, he said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is steering the state out of crisis following the impact of bifurcation and the previous regime.

He alleged that the economy was in a critical condition till 2024 and is now improving with support from prime minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The minister said salaries and pensions are now being credited on the first of every month. He added that 15,941 teacher posts have been filled through a mega recruitment drive in the first year.

Rama Naidu said Amaravati is being developed as the permanent capital, while works on the Polavaram project are progressing with a 2027 completion target. He also said efforts are under way to bring industries back to the state.

He added that a master plan is being prepared for Kurnool’s western region, with a focus on irrigation and infrastructure development.