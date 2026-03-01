Coalition Govt Prioritising Welfare of Anganwadi Staff: Anitha

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to the welfare of Anganwadi workers, helpers and supervisors, stating that several measures have been taken to strengthen the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) network across the State.

She said the Telugu Desam government, under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, created history by increasing Anganwadi salaries twice, a first of its kind. She added that all assurances given to Anganwadi staff during the elections were being implemented, with priority accorded to improving infrastructure soon after the government assumed office.

Anita said Rs 86.68 lakh had been released for providing drinking water and toilet facilities at Anganwadi centres, with funds allocated directly to individual centres. To prevent delays, the government has ensured that salaries are credited on the first of every month.

As part of a digital initiative, 58,204 Anganwadi workers, supervisors and block coordinators were provided 5G smartphones at a cost of Rs 75 crore, enabling faster service delivery to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. She said attendance at Anganwadi centres had increased from 70 per cent to 96 per cent under the coalition government.

Addressing a long-pending demand, the government resolved the gratuity issue by allocating Rs 20 crore in the 2025 Andhra Pradesh Budget and initiating payments within nine months of assuming office.

The home minister said facilities such as televisions, RO water units and toilets had been provided at centres, while teachers and helpers were granted 15 days of summer leave.

She said the government is upgrading 5,000 mini-Anganwadi centres into full-fledged units, promoting mini workers as teachers with full pay and recruiting 5,000 additional helpers. Of the demands raised by Anganwadi staff, nine have already been resolved, while steps are underway to further enhance salaries.

Despite financial constraints arising from debts inherited from the previous government, Anita said the coalition administration continues to prioritise employee welfare.