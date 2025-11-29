Coalition Govt Prioritising Poor, Asserts Minister Kollu

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government led by the Telugu Desam is prioritising the welfare of the poor, said minister for mines, geology and excise, Kollu Ravindra, who addressed grievances at the Machilipatnam TD office on Saturday. The minister assured the public that the government's top priority remains supporting the needy and those facing hardships.

During the grievance redressal programme, minister Ravindra handed out cheques’ worth ₹15.62 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to 26 beneficiaries, raising the total aid distributed to 455 people in the constituency to ₹5 crore so far. He highlighted the government’s financial support through the party’s welfare fund, including assistance to the families of three workers who tragically died in road accidents, each receiving ₹5 lakh. He claimed that this gesture underscores the coalition's commitment to standing firmly by the disadvantaged.

Emphasising the implementation of election promises, the minister reminded that the government fulfilled the Super Six schemes: free gas cylinders, free bus travel, Talliki Vandanam for mothers, and Annadatha Sukhibhava to aid farmers. He further reminded, “Monthly pensions are disbursed punctually on the first of every month, and ration is delivered to elderly citizens' doorsteps. Financial aid is also extended for treatments beyond the scope of the NTR Medical Services scheme, showing the government’s resolve for inclusive welfare and development.”

Highlighting economic growth, Kollu Ravindra said ₹15 lakh crore investments have flowed into the state, particularly in Visakhapatnam, with tech giants like Google, Adani, and Reliance initiating data centre projects. Addressing criticism of medical college projects, he vowed the coalition government would complete them under a public-private partnership model, promising no compromises on medical education and health services.

The minister also warned against disruptive political antics aimed at destabilising governance. The programme included prominent leaders such as the BJP in-charge, Sodishetti Balaji; Fisheries Corporation director Lanke Narayana Prasad; town party president Logishetti Swamy; and others who actively participated.