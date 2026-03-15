Coalition Govt Committed to Minority Welfare: Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Sunday reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to the welfare of Muslim minorities and said the government would continue to support the community’s progress.

He was speaking at a Ramzan Tohfa distribution programme held at Nizam Gate Centre in Vijayawada West constituency. The event was organised under the leadership of Telugu Desam Party leader and Musafir Khana secretary Sheikh Amanullah.

Sivanath, along with former MLC Buddha Venkanna, distributed Ramzan Tohfa kits to poor Muslim families to help them celebrate the holy month.

Addressing the gathering, the MP said Ramzan is a sacred period during which Muslims observe fasting and offer prayers seeking the blessings of Allah. He said efforts were being made to ensure that even poor families could celebrate the festival with dignity.

Highlighting Vijayawada’s tradition of communal harmony, he said people of all religions — Hindus, Muslims and Christians — live together peacefully in the city.

Sivanath also appreciated Sheikh Amanullah Khan for distributing Ramzan kits to needy families and invited members of the Muslim community to attend the government Iftar dinner scheduled on March 16 at A Plus Convention Hall in Vijayawada.

Buddha Venkanna said Vijayawada is known for interfaith harmony where festivals of all communities are celebrated together. He added that Iftar gatherings are being organised across the seven Assembly segments in the Vijayawada parliamentary constituency under Sivanath’s leadership.

Sheikh Amanullah Khan said Ramzan kits have been distributed to poor Muslim families for the past seven years.