Coalition Government Ignoring Employees Demands: AP Jac

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (AP-JAC) Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on Friday criticised the coalition government of ignoring the long-pending demands of state employees. He warned that employees would be left with no choice but to launch an agitation if the government continued its indifferent approach.

Addressing the media in Nellore, Venkateswarlu said that the government had not resolved even basic employee issues despite being in power for the past 15 months. “Employees stood by this coalition in the elections, but today they feel completely neglected,” he said.

He pointed out that no Dearness Allowance (DA) had been released since the new government took charge. “Even the formation of a committee to implement the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), which does not require additional expenditure, has not been initiated,” he said.

He added that the interim relief was also denied and that Andhra employees are receiving far less than their Telangana counterparts.

Venkateswarlu said nearly 16 lakh employees, teachers, workers, contract and outsourcing staff across the state were unhappy. He claimed that the government owes employees nearly ₹30,000 crore and demanded an official statement on the dues. He also flagged delays in gratuity payments and earned leave settlements, which have been pending for two years.

Promises to regularise contract employees have not been fulfilled, he said. Outsourcing staff earning ₹10,000 – ₹12,000 per month had lost welfare schemes that were assured in the Telugu Desam manifesto. He also alleged that Secretariat employees were denied notional increments and promotions.

The AP JAC chairman said the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) had become ineffective as corporate hospitals are refusing treatment due to pending government bills, even though contributions are being deducted from salaries. Retired staff too, he added, is awaiting their dues.

He expressed disappointment that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who often raised employee concerns in the past, has remained silent on the matter. He urged the government to form a Cabinet sub-committee to resolve the issues or face a state-wide agitation.

AP JAC state general-secretary Ramisetti Venkata Rajesh, district chairman Allampati Penchal Reddy, leaders of teachers’ and RTC unions were present.