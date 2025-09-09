CM’s Intervention Helps AP Get Additional 50,000 mt Of Urea: Atchannanidu

Vijayawada:Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has said that the efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday helped AP get an additional quantum of 50,000 metric tonnes of urea.

In a statement here, the minister expressed gratitude to the chief minister and said this would be a major relief to the farmers.

He said ships carrying the consignments would arrive within two days at the Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Jaigarh ports. From these ports, fertilizers would be supplied to the state’s farms through railway goods wagons.



Necessary advisories have been issued by the Union minister for civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu to senior officials of the Konkan Railway and Southern Railway.

The minister said that in addition to this, 82,151mt of urea was allotted to AP in August. Out of this, 41,183mt had been supplied to Rythu Seva Kendras while the remaining 40,968mt was ready and under transportation.