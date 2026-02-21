CMRF-Backed Heart Transplant Gives New Lease of Life to Young Woman

VIJAYAWADA: In a milestone for advanced cardiac care under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in Andhra Pradesh, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, has successfully performed its first heart transplant on a 21-year-old woman from Vizianagaram.

Doctors said the patient, K. Sathyavathi, had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy for nearly five years and progressed to end-stage heart failure despite optimal treatment. After a comprehensive transplant evaluation, including right heart catheterisation, she was listed under the Jeevandan programme, through which a suitable donor heart was identified.

With financial support from the CMRF and the Manipal Foundation, the transplant was successfully carried out. Doctors said her recovery was stable and she remained under close medical supervision.

Addressing a press meet, members of the multidisciplinary team said the procedure required advanced life-support systems, meticulous planning and coordinated teamwork. Sathyavathi described the transplant as a “second life” and thanked the doctors and the government for their support.

AP Jeevandan State Coordinator K. Rambabu reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting organ donation, while Hospital Director J. Ramanjaneya Reddy said the achievement strengthened access to advanced cardiac care within the state.