CMRF Aid of Rs 48.64 Lakh Disbursed to 69 Beneficiaries in Kurnool

Kurnool: Minister for roads and buildings, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, on Sunday distributed financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) at his camp office in Banaganapalle.

Cheques worth Rs 44,64,166 were handed over to 64 beneficiaries, while five others received Rs 4 lakh through Letters of Credit for emergency medical services. In total, 69 beneficiaries were extended support amounting to Rs 48,64,166.

The minister said that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to standing by the poor and ensuring timely support for their healthcare needs.

Allagadda police reunite boy missing for a year with parents

Kurnool: Allagadda police have traced a boy who had been missing for the past year. The 14-year-old son of Kunduru Brahmananda Reddy from Chintakunta village, a class 9 student, went missing in November last year after leaving home as he did not like studying. His parents lodged a complaint with Allagadda police, who began investigations from several angles.

However, as the boy had no mobile phone and was not captured on CCTV cameras, tracing him proved difficult. Police distributed pamphlets, alerted stations across the state, and pursued multiple leads, but his whereabouts remained unknown.

Two days ago, the boy called his father from an unknown number. He did not reveal his location but said he wanted to return home before disconnecting the call. His parents immediately informed the police.

By tracing the number, police found that the boy was in the border area of Maharashtra and Telangana. Allagadda circle inspector informed Nandyal SP Suneel Sheoran and DSP K. Pramod, who granted permission to send a police team. With the help of local police in Renjal mandal of Nizamabad district of Telangana state, the boy was located and safely brought back to Allagadda. He was reunited with his parents.

The boy’s parents expressed gratitude to Nandyal police for their swift response and sustained efforts.