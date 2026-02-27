CMRF Aid Enables Liver Transplant on Nine-Year-Old Boy in Nellore

TIRUPATI: A nine-year-old boy from Indukurupeta mandal in Nellore district has recovered after undergoing a liver transplant supported by financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The child, Eeduru Varshit of Narasapuram village, along with his parents, called on Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Friday to express gratitude for facilitating the aid and treatment.

Varshit, the younger son of Eeduru Madhu and Meenakshi, had been suffering from a serious liver ailment. The family’s plight was brought to the attention of local leaders and Jana Sena leader Gudi Hari Reddy, who approached the MP and others for help. Acting on the request, they helped secure `10 lakh from the CMRF in January last year, while Dr Arjun Reddy coordinated additional financial and logistical support required for the transplant procedure.

The CMRF cheque was handed over through the MP on January 28, 2025. The child subsequently underwent liver transplant surgery at a specialised hospital and, after postoperative care, has now returned to normal health, family members said.

During the meeting, Varshit’s parents thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the financial assistance extended under the CMRF, stating that it enabled the life-saving surgery. They also thanked Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his family members, as well as doctors and supporters who assisted them through the treatment process.