CMD of RINL Highlights Achievements at AGM

Visakhapatnam: Ajit Kumar Saxena, chairman and managing director (additional charge) of RINL, outlined the company’s achievements and challenges during the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the registered office in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Addressing shareholders, Saxena reviewed RINL/Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s performance for the financial year 2023–24 and detailed strategic measures undertaken to strengthen operations.

The meeting was chaired by Saxena, with Sudershan Mendiratta, Director, Ministry of Steel, attending as an authorised nominee of the President of India.

Directors Arun Kanti Bagchi (Projects and Operations), Suresh Chandra Pandey (Personnel), Ch S R V G K Ganesh (Finance), G V N Prasad (Commercial), and Dr Sanjay Roy (Government nominee) were also present.