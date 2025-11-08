CM Virtually Launches 7 Major Industries For ‘Kuppam’s Transformative Growth’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid foundation stones for seven major projects in Kuppam in virtual mode on Saturday, saying fast-track approvals are being provided to attract investors and create employment in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister underlined that the NDA coalition government is working toward establishing a Space City, Drone City and Aerospace City to boost advanced manufacturing and technology-based industries in the state. He said comprehensive development across all sectors is the key objective of the state government.

The virtual foundation stones mark a watershed for development of the backward Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district. The seven units coming up are Hindalco, Sreeja Dairy, Ace International, SVF Soya, Mother Dairy, E-Ryze EV, and Aleap, bringing in investments totalling ₹2,203 crore, which will generate 22,330 jobs. The state government has allotted 241 acres for establishment of these companies.

Interacting online with the local residents and company representatives on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the government expedited approval of these establishments through the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). All support is being extended to set up these units in the Kuppam region.



The Chief Minister said an additional eight companies will be established in the area in the near future with an investment of `6,339 crore to generate nearly 43,000 direct and indirect jobs, further accelerating local economic growth. The region is also set to house specialised clusters, such as Space City, Drone City and Aerospace City.

Naidu reiterated his goal of nurturing women and youth into becoming entrepreneurs saying, “It’s not about passing on wealth, but empowering through education.” He outlined his ambitious policies, such as One Family-One Entrepreneur and One Family-One AI Specialist. He asserted that these will rewrite history and transform Kuppam.



On welfare, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the coalition government’s “Super Six” to improve the living standards of people in the state.

As per details available, Hindalco will establish a skill development centre with ₹586 crore. Sreeja Dairy will invest ₹290 crore in an integrated dairy and cattle feed plant to benefit local women and dairy farmers. Ace International has a ₹525 crore outlay for producing dairy protein products. SVF Soya will set up a ₹373 crore plant aimed at supporting 200,000 local farmers. Mother Dairy’s ₹260 crore investment in a juice, jam and pulp unit will help fruit growers. E-Ryze EV’s ₹200 crore plant will manufacture advanced electric vehicles, positioning Kuppam as a green mobility hub. Aleap’s ₹27 crore industrial park over 40,000 square feet will empower 4,000 women entrepreneurs with livelihood and training opportunities.



Kuppam people have expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, saying his intervention has already enabled them to sell their products locally, a development they did not even imagine.

Those who participated in the event included MLC Kancharla Srikanth.