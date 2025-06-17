CM Urges Party Cadre To Strengthen Grassroots Outreach

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has urged Telugu Desam workers to actively highlight the TD-led alliance government’s achievements over the past year.

Addressing a meeting of party members from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district, the TD president emphasised the importance of grassroots mobilisation to ensure that the benefits of development and welfare programmes reach every household.

Acknowledging past gaps in communication, Naidu reassured workers that such disconnects would not recur. He noted that the government had launched 750 welfare and development initiatives in its first year.

Regarding employment and welfare, he cited the ongoing recruitment for 16,000 teaching posts under the Mega DSC and the provision of three LPG cylinders annually under the Deepam-2 scheme. The Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, which supports farmers, would begin on June 20, while women would be granted free RTC bus travel facility from August 15.

Reiterating his vision for Visakhapatnam, the CM described the city’s potential as an economic hub. He outlined plans to expedite the development of Bhogapuram airport, establish a civil aviation university, launch a Metro Rail system, and invest in IT infrastructure, as well as improve connectivity through a submarine cable from Singapore.

Naidu cited Visakhapatnam’s highest per capita income in the state as a strong foundation for further growth.

He criticised the previous YSRC government and alleged that its mortgaging of public assets was a financial misstep. Several land irregularities of the YSRC period had come to light and these would be investigated and action taken, he said.

The TD chief appealed to party workers to take part in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21.

He said a special programme would soon be launched to provide financial support to the party cadre. After the meeting, Naidu visited the home of TD state president Palla Srinivas and interacted with his family members and local leaders.