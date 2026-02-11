CM Urges Centre To Grant Legal Status For Amaravati As State Capital

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged the Centre to accord statutory recognition to Amaravati as the state capital and extend it timely financial support.

Central funds, he said, are needed for a range of critical infrastructure, irrigation, agriculture and transport projects.During a day of high-level engagements in the national capital, the Chief Minister met seven central ministers, including home minister Amit Shah and submitted requests seeking central assistance across multiple sectors.In his discussions with Amit Shah, Naidu pressed for legislative backing for Amaravati as the state capital. He sought the Centre’s cooperation to speed up state projects and centrally sponsored schemes.Naidu held talks with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought central funding under the Purvodaya initiative to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub. He also pressed for release of the Centre’s share for various flagship schemes.The chief minister proposed the establishment of a Makhana Development Board in Andhra Pradesh, citing favourable agro-climatic conditions and the potential to cultivate makhana across nearly 50,000 acres in the Kolleru region.He sought ₹216 crore in incentives under the PM PRANAM scheme for reducing fertiliser use, ₹200 crore for coconut development, central support for coconut processing parks and modern tender coconut markets, farmer training, nursery expansion, and a release of ₹695 crore pending under the “One Drop More Crop” programme.Naidu also pleaded for grant of `100 crore as the Centre’s share for Totapuri mango farmers under the Price Deficiency Payment System for the 2025–26 season.The CM met Union steel minister HD Kumaraswamy and expressed gratitude to the central government for its support in putting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant back on the path of profitability.Naidu informed the central minister that the turnaround of Vizag Steel Plant was made possible due to the financial assistance extended by the Centre, the strong support from the Andhra Pradesh government, and the determination and hard work of the plant’s workforce.He said RINL has not only returned to profits but was also operating at full capacity.The Chief Minister urged the Union Government to continue extending the same level of support and cooperation in the future to further strengthen RINL and ensure its long term sustainability and growth.