CM's Vision: Kuppam to be Model Town

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday outlined a comprehensive vision to transform Kuppam into a national model for development. He pledged major infrastructure upgrades, improved welfare schemes and clean energy integration.



Addressing a public meeting during his two-day visit to the constituency, Naidu announced that 10,393 families in Kuppam had been identified for inclusion in the state’s flagship P4 initiative. Each family would be assigned a mentor to guide and support their socio-economic progress.



He said development works worth Rs 1,292 crore were under way in the constituency, with projects worth `125 crore already completed. As part of the Swarn Kuppam initiative, all internal roads are being upgraded to either concrete or bitumen roads. The idea, he said, was to make the entire region pothole-free.



The Chief Minister also noted the completion of the Handri-Neeva project at a cost of Rs 3,890 crore and promised the people that water would reach every ayacut in Kuppam in the next five months.

new airport, he said, would be built in Kuppam at a cost of Rs 850 crore. Acknowledging concerns about land acquisition, he said landowners would receive fair compensation and the process would remain transparent.

The Chief Minister also revealed plans to modernise the Kuppam railway station and strengthen the region’s rail links to Bengaluru and Chennai. A four-lane road from Palamaneru to Krishnagiri and a new road to Hosur were also being planned.

Naidu said every household in Kuppam now has cooking gas access through the Deepam scheme, which has evolved into Deepam 2.0, offering free gas cylinders. Under the PM Suryaghar Yojana, rooftop solar panels would be installed on all houses in the constituency.

“Electricity bills will become a thing of the past,” he said, promising that the government would ensure solar power for every home.



Farmers, he said, are receiving Rs 20,000 under the Annadata Sukhibhava programme, which he pointed out was twice the assistance given by the previous government. Pensions have been enhanced and 3,775 new pensions sanctioned in Kuppam alone. Highlighting the range of welfare schemes in force, Naidu said mothers were being supported under the Talli ki Vandhanam scheme, with some families receiving up to Rs 75,000 depending on the number of their children.

Naidu announced that Kuppam has been chosen for a pilot initiative in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Tata Trusts to create digital health records for residents. He also said the constituency had become the first in the state to launch door-to-door waste collection, using 130 electric autos, with proper segregation of wet and dry waste.

He promised a Rs 50 crore fund for the renovation and development of temples in the region. The Chief Minister said the alliance government would correct land records and prevent illegal encroachments. On political attacks, Naidu said he had always rejected violence and character assassination in politics.



During the day, Naidu launched the One Family, One Entrepreneur programme to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship at the household level. He also launched various development projects. Four MoUs, with the Aditya Birla group, eRoyce motors, ACE International and SVF Soya Pvt, were signed in his presence.







