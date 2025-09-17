CM Unveils Vision For Health, Women Empowerment, Economic Growth

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu has announced that the Sanjeevani pilot project, which delivers medical services using technology, has shown promising results.

“As part of this initiative, health records have been created for five crore people across the state. To strengthen public healthcare further, the government has allocated ₹20,000 crore exclusively for health-related services,” Naidu said at the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan programme here on Wednesday.

Prominently present at the event were Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, state ministers and senior officials. A video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was relayed to the audience.

Naidu said every citizen in AP would be covered under the Universal Health Card, which provides an insurance coverage of ₹2.5 lakh. For families living in poverty, free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh is being offered through the NDR Vaidya Seva Trust, he noted.

He also spoke about health campaigns being run under Rashtriya Poshan Maah, including efforts to promote breastfeeding and control obesity.

The government, Naidu said, is working to make healthcare more preventive, curative and affordable. He cited the role of the Med Tech Park in Visakhapatnam, which is producing medical equipment and exporting them globally.

He also pointed out that health insurance has been exempted from GST, reducing the financial burden on citizens.

The Chief Minister announced a new programme aimed at creating one million millionaires in AP. Recalling NTR’s legacy of granting property rights to women, he said Prime Minister Modi would ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, helping more women become MLAs and MPs.

Naidu urged women to prioritise their health by reducing their intake of sugar, oil and salt. “Medical experts recommend consuming oil in moderation, up to 750 millilitres, and limiting sugar to 300 grams and salt to 150 grams for better health.”