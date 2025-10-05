CM To Visit Naravaripalle On Tuesday

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would participate in a series of events in Naravaripalle in Chandragiri mandal on October 7.

Naidu would land at the helipad in the agriculture university and proceed by road to Naravaripalle.

Officials conducted an advance security liaison (ASL) meeting to review preparations and ensure foolproof arrangements for the CM’s visit.

District joint collector Shubham Bansal, along with district SP Subbarayudu, held the review with officials at the police guest house on Sunday afternoon. The joint collector directed the officials not to leave any scope for any lapses in the arrangements.

Explaining the tour schedule, the joint collector instructed concerned departments to make meticulous arrangements, including the presence of specialist doctors, a safe room, advanced life support ambulances, fire safety measures, barricading at the helipad, and uninterrupted power supply.

SP Subbarayudu emphasized that police deployment and bandobast must be strict and without negligence. Directions were issued to ensure complete security throughout the CM’s programme.

Following the review meeting, the joint collector and SP inspected the agriculture university helipad and the venues at Naravaripalle where the CM’s programmes will take place, The two gave several on-ground instructions to the officials.

The meeting was attended by CM’s security officers, additional SPs Ravi Manoharachari, Srinivasa Rao, Nagabhushana Rao, Venkata Ramudu, Tirupati RDO Rammohan, DPO Susheela Devi, R&B SE Raja Naik, DSO, DM&HO, fire services personnel, district officials, and Chandragiri and Tirupati tahsildars.