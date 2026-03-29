CM To Take Part In Vontimitta Brahmotsavams On April 1

KADAPA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Vontimitta on April 1 to participate in the annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple. As part of the celebrations, the Chief Minister will present silk robes to the presiding deity on behalf of the state government.

According to the official schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive at the temple helipad by special helicopter at 4.15 pm and proceed by road to the TTD guest house, where he is expected to reach at 4.30 pm. Later in the evening, he will leave the guest house at 6.05 pm and reach the temple at 6.10 pm. Between 6.15 pm and 6.30 pm, he will formally present silk robes to the deity.

He will then proceed to the Kalyana Vedika near the temple premises and take part in the Sita Rama Kalyanam ceremony from 6.45 pm to 8.30 pm. On the occasion, he will offer pearls and ceremonial sacred rice to the deity. After the ceremony, he will return to the TTD guest house at around 8.40 pm and stay overnight.

Kadapa district collector Cherukuri Sridhar said the Chief Minister will leave for Vijayawada at 8.40 am the following day.