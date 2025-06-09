CM to Shape Amaravati’s Quantum Valley Like Silicon Valley

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called for efforts to develop Amaravati’s newly initiated Quantum Valley on the lines of Silicon Valley in the US.

The CM held a review meeting on the state’s Quantum Mission with IT experts here on Monday. He said a workshop on the Quantum Mission would be held in Amaravati on June 30. Officials must ensure that the upcoming building becomes an iconic structure similar to Hyderabad’s High-Tech City building. The Quantum Valley building, too, should be iconic, he said.

Officials gave a presentation on AP state Quantum Mission that would be taken up in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. Accordingly, the mission envisioned AP as a Quantum Innovation Hub that would be a key partner in the National Quantum Mission and one that would strengthen the knowledge economy.

The mission would primarily focus on Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing and Metrology and Quantum Materials and Devices.

The CM would lead the mission with backing from the IT minister, chief secretary, IT secretary, finance secretary, mission director and an experts’ panel. The mission would be implemented in two phases. The first phase would start between 2025 -2027 with a focus on infrastructure development, education, research and pilot programmes while the second phase lasts between 2027 and 2030. This would propel AP towards global leadership, boost commercialisation and expert capabilities.

The officials estimated an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in the next five years, so as to make AP a lead state for building quantum-based public infrastructure. The state government would appoint a director for the Quantum Mission, which would be anchored by IBM.

Representatives from the IT, pharma, agro and healthcare sectors, besides those from universities, colleges and startups, as also innovators, would be invited to attend the Quantum Mission workshop.