CM To Present Swachhta Awards Today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would present the Swachhta Awards on Monday as part of the Swarnandhra–Swachhandhra initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene across Andhra Pradesh.

The awards ceremony would be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada at 5pm.

The awards hail outstanding performances in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation at various levels—from state to village. A total of 69 awards across 21 categories would be presented by the CM at the state level, while 1,257 awards would be distributed at the district level.

The categories include Swachh municipalities, Swachh gram panchayats, Swachh schools, Swachh hospitals, Swachh offices, Swachh Rythu bazaars, Swachh bus stations and Swachh industrial units. Six municipalities and six-gram panchayats have been selected for the top honours at the state level.

The Mangalagiri–Tadepalli municipal corporation, as also the Tadipatri, Bobbili, Palamaneru, Atmakur and Kuppam municipalities would receive the awards from the CM. Among the selected gram panchayats are Chowduvada in Anakapalli district, RL Puram in Prakasam, Lolla in Konaseema, Challapalli in Krishna, Chennuru in YSR Kadapa and Kanamakulapalle in Chittoor district.

The CM would also honour sanitation workers, green ambassadors and self-help groups who have significantly contributed to the Swachhandhra mission, recognising their vital role in sustaining cleanliness and community participation across the state.