CM to Lay Foundation for Environment-friendly Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada Tomorrow

Amaravati: As part of AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024 initiative Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is going to lay foundation for a environment-friendly mega green Ammonia plant, the first of its kind in the country in Kakinada tomorrow. The Chief Minister will lay foundation for the project tomorrow at 11.20 a.m and address the gathering. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will also accompany the Chief Minister.

The state Government granted approvals to AM Green of the Greenko Group in January last year to set up a plant with an investment of Rs 13000 crore and annual production capacity of 1.5 MMTA of green ammonia.

Unlike grey and blue ammonia produced using coal, oil, and natural gas, this green ammonia is completely environment-friendly with no carbon emissions. At a time when the world is moving rapidly towards decarbonisation and net-zero emission goals, green hydrogen and green ammonia are emerging as fuels of the future. In this context, the AM Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada is set to become a matter of pride for the entire nation.

The existing grey ammonia plant of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited is being redeveloped into a green ammonia plant through a brown field conversion. AM Green is setting up the plant with an investment of Rs 13,000 crore across 495 acres. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 2,600 youth and expected to start production by the end of 2027.

The AM Green Ammonia Plant is located near Kakinada Port, offering excellent opportunity for exporting ammonia to countries across the globe. AM Green has already signed an agreement with Germany-based Uniper SE to export 125 KTPA of green ammonia annually starting from 2028. The project, being developed with the support of global partners such as Malaysia-based Petronas, Singapore-based GIC, and UAE-based ADIA, is expected to gain significant international recognition. In addition to this project, AM Green is also setting up a 2-gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing unit in Kakinada at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore.