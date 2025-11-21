CM To Launch Rytanna-Mee Kosam For Farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would launch a week-long state government programme, ‘Rytanna-Mee Kosam’, on November 24, to promote awareness among farmers on Panchasutras.

Panchasutras are the five guiding principles aimed at making agriculture more profitable and sustainable through scientific practices and agriculture reforms.

Naidu held a teleconference on Thursday with officials from the agriculture and allied departments to review the preparations. He directed them to reach every farmer house and explain the state’s new approach.

Panchasutras focus on water security, demand-based cropping, agritech adoption, food processing, and government support.

Public representatives and officials would visit villages from November 24 to 29. Farmers’ workshops would be held on December 3 at Rythu Seva Kendras across the state. Staff working at these kendras and officials from the agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, dairy, poultry, sheep rearing, aquaculture and marketing wings would play a vital role in the programme’s field-level implementation.

Naidu said, “The government has been moving agriculture forward over the past 17 months with several farmer-friendly reforms. Under Annadata Sukhibhava and PM-Kisan, a financial assistance of Rs 14,000 per farmer has been deposited in two installments, benefiting about 46.5 lakh farmers with a total disbursement of Rs 6,310 crore.”

The government, he said, is giving priority to drip irrigation and has taken up the ‘Polam Pilustondi’ (field calls) campaign to promote modern farming practices. “Through the Panchasutras, we aim to ensure better returns to farmers by strengthening water management, technology use, value addition, and market linkages.”

Naidu said awareness should not be confined to cultivators alone but extend to the entire farming community, including dairy, poultry and aquaculture farmers. “Staff at Rythu Seva Kendras must lead these efforts and chalk out detailed action plans, including capacity-building workshops,” he said.

The CM called on officials to visit every home and explain the government’s initiatives to make agriculture profitable through modern methods and natural farming. “Scientific cultivation ensures profitability, while natural farming preserves soil fertility and improves health. We are promoting certified and traceable natural produce and encouraging its sale through Rythu Bazaars,” he added.

Recalling his visit to Kadapa, the CM said farmers practising natural farming there expressed satisfaction with the process. “Fertilizers at Gromor centres cost less than those at private outlets, helping to reduce farmers’ input costs. Setting up food processing units will further enhance returns,” he observed.

Naidu stressed the need to educate farmers on the ill effects of pesticide overuse and the market demand for organic produce abroad. “Our improved water management has enabled us to fill reservoirs this year. Officials must spread awareness on water conservation, soil testing, food processing, and government support systems.”

Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu and senior officials from various departments took part in the teleconference.