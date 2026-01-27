CM to Inaugurate Four-Day ‘Araku Chali’ Festival from January 29

Visakhapatnam: The scenic Araku Valley in Alluri Sitarama Raju district is gearing up to host the four-day ‘Araku Chali’ festival from January 29 to February 1, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu set to inaugurate the event.

District collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar announced at a press conference on Tuesday that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the festival at noon on January 29 at the Degree College grounds in Araku.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will also tour Chompi village to review the implementation of the homestay policy and interact with tribal communities on hosting tourists in their homes, the collector said.

For the first time, the festival will feature a wide range of adventure activities. Paragliding and paramotoring will be organised in the Madagada area, while helicopter rides and hot air balloon experiences will also be available. Scuba diving will be introduced in the region for the first time under the supervision of a Vizag-based team.

Trekking expeditions have been planned in the Gali Konda and Sunkarametta areas. A 5K Araku Marathon will be held on January 31, with registrations available online and through QR codes.

Tribal communities from across the country, including participants from the Northeast, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana, will take part in the festival. A grand carnival will showcase traditional dances and art forms, while stalls will sell tribal handicrafts at discounted prices.

Food lovers can sample authentic tribal cuisine prepared in collaboration with the Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati. Padmapuram Gardens will also host a flower show, including the unveiling of a new ‘Araku Bouquet’.

Evening cultural programmes will feature live performances, including a concert by playback singer Sunitha. The closing ceremony on February 1 will include a live performance by music director S.S. Thaman, followed by a drone show.