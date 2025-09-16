CM To Hand Over Appointment Letters DSC-Selected Candidates

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will hand over appointment letters to candidates selected through the DSC recruitment at Velagapudi near the state Secretariat in Amaravati on September 19, said Guntur district collector A. Tamim Ansariya directing officials to ensure foolproof arrangements at the venue.

On Tuesday, the collector, accompanied by superintendent of police Vakul Jindal, joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava, Municipal commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and district revenue officer N.S.K. Khaja Vali, inspected the arrangements at the venue.

They reviewed the main stage, parking facilities, and security measures. The collector instructed officials to put up LED screens and barricades and to take all precautionary steps to prevent traffic congestion.

Tamim stressed the need to display clear signboards to guide candidates arriving from different districts and to provide essential amenities such as drinking water and toilets to avoid inconvenience to participants.

Revenue divisional officer Srinivasa Rao, sub-divisional police officer, district education officer and other officials also took part in the inspection.