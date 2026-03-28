CM to Hand Over 2,256 TIDCO Houses in Vijayawada on March 30

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will hand over 2,256 TIDCO houses to beneficiaries in Vijayawada on March 30, as part of the state government’s housing initiative.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra said the handover ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., marking a key step towards providing housing to economically weaker and middle-class families.

The commissioner directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of the programme without any inconvenience to beneficiaries. He inspected the housing sites at NTR Nagar and Jakkampudi on Saturday to review arrangements.

Officials have been asked to carry out their responsibilities meticulously to ensure a seamless event.

Additional commissioner (projects) Dr D. Chandrasekhar, zonal commissioners Ramya Keerthana, K. Prabhudas and K. Shamee, chief medical health officer Dr K. Sanjay Ratnakumar, estate officer Dr A. Sridhar, supervision engineer (works) Chandrasekhar and TIDCO staff will take part in the programme.

The initiative is part of the government’s effort to expand housing access and support homeownership for eligible families.