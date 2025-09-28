CM To Distribute Pensions In Vizianagaram On October 1

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Vizianagaram on October 1 to distribute NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries in Datti village of Dattirajeswaram mandal.

District collector S. Ramsuner Reddy, along with joint collector Sethu Madhavan, visited Datti village on Sunday to review the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme. They first inspected the helipad and then toured the village streets. The collector instructed the public health and municipal officials to clear garbage, clean drains, and repair roads by filling potholes.

He interacted with the beneficiaries and finalised the names of those who would receive pensions directly from the Chief Minister. He also inspected the venue for the public meeting where pensions will be distributed and directed officials to ensure that the programme continues uninterrupted even in case of rain.

The collector further visited the VIP lounge and vehicle parking area near the meeting venue. Before leaving, he convened a review meeting with officials of all departments at the local ZP School. Heads of various departments participated in the meeting.