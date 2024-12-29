CM to attend NTR Bharosa pension distribution at Yellamanda on December 31

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the NTR Bharosa pension distribution event in Yellamanda village, Narasaraopet constituency, Palnadu district, on December 31.

The CM will depart from the Undavalli residence at 10.30am and arrive at Yellamanda village, at 10.50am. The pensions will be distributed to the beneficiaries from 11am to 11:30am. The CM will interact with the pensioners and villagers from 11:35am to 12:35pm.

Naidu will meet district officials and people’s representatives from 12:40pm to 1pm. Later, he will head for Kotappakonda and reach there around 1:45pm. He would be participating in the Trikoteswara Swamy darshan and puja programmes.

He would return to the helipad in Yellamanda village from Kotappakonda at 2:25pm and arrive back in Undavalli by 2:45pm.

