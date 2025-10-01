CM To Arrive In VZM Today

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Vizianagaram from Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the pension distribution programme.

After arriving, the Chief Minister will visit Datti village in Dattirajeru mandal of Gajapathinagaram constituency in Vizianagaram where he will interact with the villagers after distribution of the pension. Later in the afternoon, he will interact with the party workers, address a public meeting and return to Amaravati.

MSME and NRI affairs minister Kondpalli Srinivas has reviewed the arrangements being made to organise the meeting for the Chief Minister’s programme.

The minister inspected the helipad, the route through which the Chief Minister will reach the village and places where he will interact with the pensioners.

The security and bandobast arrangements were inspected by district SP A.R. Damodar, district collector S. Rama Sundar Reddy and other officials.

The officials visited the public meeting venue and houses in the villages where the CM would visit.