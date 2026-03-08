CM To Announce Largesse On International Women’s Day

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government will be celebrating the International Women’s Day for the first time in Capital Amaravati on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the CM is expected to announce several initiatives, particularly for DWCRA women, along with schemes such as NTR Vidya Lakshmi and Kalyana Lakshmi. Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Tribal Welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani, and Textiles minister S. Savitha reviewed the arrangements being made on Saturday for the celebrations at the R.D. Parade Grounds in Nelapadu village of Thullur mandal.

A large number of women are expected to participate in the International Women’s Day, particularly those belonging to women self-help groups and various stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, the ministers said the Chief Minister will launch several initiatives aimed at empowering women. He will also inaugurate 10 new One-Stop Centres designed to support women in distress, and introduce the SWAYAM brand to promote products made by women’s self-help groups. In addition, Naidu will unveil a digital initiative – Mana Dabbulu, Mana Lekkalu – an app intended to enhance financial transparency and accountability among women’s groups. The ministers directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the programme, including proper stage management, access routes to the venue, VIP parking, security deployment, seating arrangements, barricading, public address systems, and LED screens.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, as well as adequate drinking water, sanitation facilities, and medical camps for attendees. There will be felicitation ceremonies for women entrepreneurs who will share their success stories during the event. Departments such as DRDA, MEPMA, welfare departments, industries, and police have been tasked with setting up stalls showcasing schemes for women.

Assets are expected to be distributed under various government programmes on the occasion. Those present included Guntur district collector A. Thameem Ansariya, superintendent of police Vakul Jindal, revenue divisional officer K. Srinivasa Rao, additional SPs A.P.V. Ravi Kumar and Mallikarjuna Rao, CRDA officials, engineering department officers, fire services personnel, and other senior officials.



