CM Throws Challenge to YSRC for Debate in Assembly

Anantapur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has thrown a challenge to the opposition YSRC, saying he’s ready to discuss and answer its questions on the state’s development and other issues in the assembly.

“As the YCP is repeatedly shouting the word Siddam.. Siddam.. I am throwing a direct challenge to them: are they ready to discuss and answer any issue related to development and explain whose destruction they are talking about,” Naidu said on Monday.

He said, “If the 11 elected MLAs of the YCP attend assembly sessions raise questions, we are ready to discuss them. I am also ready for a discussion on the government's super six schemes, irrigation projects and investments. Let us also discuss ‘murder’ politics as in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder, door-delivery of bodies and the dramas of the YCP for political mileage.”

Naidu was addressing a gathering after he distributed pensions at Boyinapalli village in Rajampet mandal in Annamayya district.

The chief minister made it clear that the government would punish those who abuse women on social media platforms. On social media posts, he advised netizens to think twice before they posted or forwarded a message on social media, defaming either the government or women.

He said that the previous YSRC government misused the pension scheme by distributing those to their party cadre through producing fake certificates. “The state government sanctioned 7,872 widow pensions recently and we are distributing pensions to 8,10,182 physically challenged people.”

The CM alleged that the government of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did nothing for the welfare of Rayalaseema region. “They misused power for their own purposes and self-sustained through manipulations in all the schemes,” he said.

During the day, the chief minister visited the Boinapalli Dhobi ghat and interacted with washermen. He asked the officials to construct sheds and provide necessary facilities for the washermen.