CM tells industrialists to develop AP as hub for innovations

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called upon industrialists, corporate agencies, professors and intellectuals to help make AP a hub for innovations.

Naidu held a meeting with the prominent industrialists and educationists at the Secretariat here on Tuesday to discuss development of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekhara was among those who participated in the meeting via video conference.

He reiter his call for the ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ norm to make every family part of the entrepreneur world. Maintaining that Indians living across the world successfully transformed themselves as entrepreneurs. They are earring more than what the natives there do in terms of their per capita income, he noted, and felt proud of Telugus whose share was 30 per cent among such entrepreneurs.

Naidu said the reforms that were initiated when he was CM for the first time helped the Telugus to reach such high positions. A host of activities like conduct of CII meetings, the setting up of engineering colleges and prominent companies like Microsoft, helped Hyderabad to witness a transformative change, he said.

The chief minister said he hoped to develop capital Amaravati as a Quantum Valley on lines of how he developed Hyderabad as an IT hub.

Naidu called upon the state’s industrialists and others to take part in the public-private-people-partnership (P4) initiative and help eradicate poverty.

Several of those who attended the meeting appreciated the concepts like One Family-One Entrepreneur and Zero Poverty-P4. The vice chancellor of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, V Ramagopala Rao promised to set up a campus in Amaravati and take up admissions by next year. GMR Group chairman GM Rao promised to set up a GMR IT Innovation Centre in Visakhapatnam.

Notably, the state government plans setting up of 20,000 start-ups in the state in the next five years to generate employment for one lakh persons, apart from 10 Centres of Excellence.

Amaravati will have the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and its group leader will be the TATA group, while L & T and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS) would become its partners. The Amaravati Hub would have five spokes, and the spokes lead partners would be JSW in Anantapur, the Adanni Group in Tirupati, the Mega Group in Vijayawda, Greenko in Rajahmundry and the GMR Group in Visakhapantam.