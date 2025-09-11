CM Signals Start Of India’s First Quantum Reference Facility In Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced the establishment of India’s first Quantum Reference Facility at the Amaravati Quantum Valley.

The facility, to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹40 crore, would provide testing, benchmarking and characterisation of quantum components, laying the foundation for the future manufacturing of quantum computers from Amaravati.

At a meeting with the chief minister, leading startups, academic institutions, research organisations and global partners engaged in the development of quantum hardware showcased their technologies and expressed their commitment to collaborate under the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) initiative.

The meeting was attended by global and national leaders driving India’s quantum future, with JBV Reddy, mission director, NQM, Venkat Subramaniam, IBM Quantum India lead, and CV Sridhar, head of India Strategic Initiatives at TCS joining in as key partners. NQM and the department of science & technology are providing overarching policy and programmatic support, while IBM and TCS serve as the strategic anchors of Amaravati Quantum Valley.

Distinguished participation also came from Prof R Vijay Raghavan of TIFR, who pioneered the development of India’s first 6-qubit quantum computer, underscoring the nation’s growing indigenous innovation capacity.

Naidu said, “Amaravati Quantum Valley will not just be a hub of research but also the birthplace of India’s indigenous quantum computer manufacturing ecosystem. With these pioneering partnerships, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself at the forefront of the global quantum revolution.”

He added, “The quantum reference facility at Amaravati will accelerate indigenous innovation by providing facilities for testing and characterisation and reduce dependency on imports, and align with the national quantum mission of the central government. This milestone positions AP as a global hub for deep-tech innovation and advanced quantum manufacturing.”