CM seeks suggestions on P4

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the public to actively participate in the P4 consultations and provide their valuable suggestions and feedback.

Naidu has explained the long-term strategy for driving the zero poverty and P-4 which is part of the future plan.



On Thursday, he conducted a review meeting on zero poverty and P-4 (Public, Private People's Partnership) programmes being launched on March 30, marking Ugadi.



Naidu said the state government has formulated the zero poverty and P-4 plan as part of the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 and implementation of the 10-point programme, which aims at making the people key partners in the economic growth and direct beneficiaries of these programmes.



He stated that as part of the zero poverty goal, P-4 plans are being formulated so that those 10 per cent of people who are at high-level (financially sound families) and those who are living in foreign countries will extend a helping hand to 20 per cent of the families living below poverty line.



The CM told the officials to ensure maximum citizen participation in these programmes. He appreciated the efforts made by officials to ensure the high level of participation of women, particularly the participation of people from rural areas.



Naidu specifically mentioned the importance of citizen consultation and transparency while formulating the policies.



The P4 society will be formed with affiliated chapters across the state and with active participation of the private sector, Naidu said.



Naidu directed the officials to ensure the participation of the public for the inauguration of zero poverty and announced that P4 will be launched on Ugadi Day.