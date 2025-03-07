CM seeks full central funding for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on Thursday and sought early implementation of the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects.

These projects are crucial for reducing traffic congestion, fostering economic growth, and improving urban mobility in Andhra Pradesh, the CM said.



Naidu emphasized the need for expediting approvals and securing central financial support for these projects. He submitted a detailed note outlining the significance of these projects in enhancing infrastructure and addressing urbanization challenges.



Naidu also highlighted the disparity, noting that Hyderabad’s Metro Rail was approved before bifurcation, while the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada's projects remained pending.

On the Visakhapatnam project, the CM explained that the city is a key industrial hub and faces increasing traffic congestion. “With the Bhogapuram International Airport becoming operational by June 2026, integrating the Metro corridor with national highways is critical.” The first phase aims to connect major urban hubs, with an extension planned to the airport.



Explaining the Vijayawada project, Naidu noted that this being the gateway to capital Amaravati, “Vijayawada’s Metro system is essential for strengthening regional connectivity and supporting economic growth.” He called for the prioritization of the project to meet the city's growing transportation needs.



Citing AP’s financial constraints post-bifurcation, Naidu pleaded for full central assistance for these metro rail projects.



He sought the central government’s support in securing approvals and land acquisition for Phase 1 to ensure timely execution. “These projects promise long-term benefits, including improved air quality, reduced congestion and enhanced economic opportunities for the people of AP.”



Later, the chief minister participated in a plenary summit organised by an English news channel in New Delhi on 'Limitless India'. He said "Indians are now living in posh localities across the world. Any posh locality you go to, that locality belongs to Indians, like the Jewish people earlier."



The average per capita income of Indians living in the US is double to that of any other person from any other country living in the US," Naidu said.



The CM expressed confidence that India, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “will reach the top position in the world by 2047 and globally Indians will be in the number one position.”