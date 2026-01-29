CM Seeks Centre’s Intervention For Release Of Nine AP Fishermen

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking immediate intervention for the release of nine fishermen from Vizianagaram district who were detained by the Bangladesh Navy, state minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Atchannaidu said the Chief Minister acted promptly after the issue was brought to his notice. He said the fishermen were aboard a mechanised fishing boat (INDAP-V5-MM-75) that sailed from Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour for deep-sea fishing on October 13, 2024.

Due to adverse weather conditions and strong ocean currents, the boat inadvertently crossed into Bangladeshi waters, following which the crew members were apprehended by the Bangladesh Navy. The incident came to light on October 22, 2024, after another fishing vessel operating in the area reported the detention.

The minister said that according to the Ministry of External Affairs, 13 Bangladeshi fishermen are currently in custody in Andhra Pradesh and 122 in West Bengal. He added that the Chief Minister had urged the Centre to expedite the release of the detained fishermen on humanitarian grounds, especially as a reciprocal release process is already under way.

“The families of the fishermen are under severe mental distress. The state government is fully supporting them and will continue to coordinate with the Centre to ensure the fishermen’s early release,” Atchannaidu said.