CM Says Goal Is to Make Telugu Community Number One in World

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the Telugu people are one though they are living in different regions – and that his aim is to make the community “number one” in the world.

Naidu was speaking at the launch event of a book, Prajala Kathe Na Aatmakaatha (The people’s story is my autobiography) authored by Bandaru Dattatreya.

He said, “When we thought of how to elevate the Telugu community, we began with the development of Hyderabad through the Hi-Tech City. With then Prime Minister AB Vajpayee’s support, we launched Hi-Tech City and prioritized IT and technology. During that time, we didn't want to forget our heritage. I approached Chenna Reddy with a request to give this land, and he immediately did so. We developed both Shilpakala Vedika and Shilparamam.”

“On one side was Hi-Tech City, on the other the IT companies, and in the middle, we established Shilpakala Vedika and Shilparamam. When Bill Clinton visited the city, we also conceptualized Cyberabad alongside Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The real joy in politics is when we see our good deeds yielding results for the people,” he said.

Naidu said, “Prime Minister Modi has taken the responsibility of moving the country forward. We must take the Telugu community forward.”

The CM praised the book Prajala Kathe Na Aatmakaatha, authored by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya. He said, “Dattatreya is the embodiment of a gentleman. He has no enemies. In the Telugu states, when we speak of someone with no enemies, it’s Dattanna. His rise from a grassroots worker to a national leader is exemplary. I’m happy to attend this book launch event.”

“Seeing all of you here today fills me with a joy I haven’t felt in years. It brings back memories of what happened 40 years ago. From the days of the Emergency to the Diviseema cyclone, Dattatreya has served the people. From an ordinary RSS swayamsevak to high-ranking roles, his life has seen struggles, movements, and many battles.”

Naidu recalled, “Dattatreya has spent 65 years in public service. He used to write letters to governments and chief ministers about public issues. He is the brand ambassador of letter writing. I can’t remember how many letters he wrote to me during my term as CM.”

Recalling Alai-Balai, Naidu said, “Every year, Dattatreya organises the Alai-Balai event, bringing together leaders from all political parties onto one platform. He made it a symbol of unity. He has no enemies. In the Telugu states, if someone stands for ideal political life, it’s Bandaru Dattatreya.

He wrote, ‘I never imagined I would witness nature's fury wiping out lakhs of lives in a single night, or that I would have to spend weeks removing dead bodies and quenching the thirst of survivors.’ These lines from his autobiography reflect the kind of service he has rendered,” the Chief Minister added.