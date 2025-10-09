CM Reviews Plans For PM Visit To Srisailam

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh on October 16.

The meeting, held at the secretariat, was attended by ministers Nara Lokesh, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Anagani and Kandula Durgesh, along with chief secretary, DGPs and senior officials from various departments.

The state government aims to make the PM tour of Kurnool and Nandyal districts more “successful” than his previous visits to Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

Modi would offer prayers at the Jyotirlinga temple of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in Srisailam before attending a massive public meeting at Nannur in Orvakal mandal of Kurnool district.

The event, titled GST Reforms Utsav, is being organised to mark the introduction of GST 2.0 reforms by the Centre. AP was the first state in the country to pass an assembly resolution appreciating the new GST reforms.

The government has also organised a series of GST awareness programmes across the state from Dasara to Diwali.

Describing the Orvakal meeting as prestigious for the state, the CM directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements by also considering weather conditions. Proper facilities should be provided for the public attending the meeting, including food, drinking water and adequate parking space, he said.

He also asked officials to complete approach roads to the venue and ensure there are no traffic disruptions during the PM’s visit.