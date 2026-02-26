CM Reviews On Srikakulam Diarrhoea Cases And Rajahmundry Adulterated Milk Issue

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today reviewed on diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam town caused by contaminated drinking water and adulterated milk incident in Rajahmundry that resulted in several deaths.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to inquired into the causes that led to both incidents and to take measures to prevent recurrence. He said that surprise inspections by District Collectors and district-level officials across various departments could help prevent such incidents to a considerable extent.

The CM directed all officials to undertake field visits to activate the grassroots administrative machinery to understand the ground-level situation. He noted that conducting surprise inspections of from time to time would yield better results and increase accountability among officials.

The Srikakulam District Collector informed the Chief Minister that so far 129 diarrhoea cases have been reported. Currently, 107 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, while 20 have been discharged after recovery. The situation is being continuously monitored through an integrated control room. Four engineering teams have identified 40 leakages in different areas and repairs are being carried out on a war footing. Sanitation measures are being undertaken. A mobile testing laboratory from Visakhapatnam is being shifted to Srikakulam by tonight. Medical camps are being conducted round the clock in affected areas. Door-to-door surveys are being conducted and sanitation kits are being distributed.

The East Godavari District Collector Keerthi Chekuri informed the CM on the adulterated milk incident and the medical care being provided to victims. She stated that the adulterated milk incident came to light on the February 22. Twenty people fell ill due to the adulterated milk, and five of them died. Fifteen others are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals. Nine medical teams have been deployed in Choudeswari Nagar and Swaroop Nagar, where the adulterated milk was supplied. Teams have visited 110 households and collected blood samples from 315 people for analysis. A total of 957 people who consumed the adulterated milk are being tested daily. Emergency medical teams have also been stationed in these areas. The accused milk supplier, Addala Ganeswara Rao has been booked under criminal charges and taken into custody for investigation. Eight of the patients under treatment remain in critical condition.

Officials also informed that food safety authorities are conducting inspections across the state. Ministers Narayana, Kondapalli Srinivas and Nimmala Ramanaidu and senior officials participated. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also joined the meeting online.