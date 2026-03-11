CM Reviews LPG Supply Position, Pushes Swayam Brand for DWCRA Products

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the availability and supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Andhra Pradesh in view of the ongoing Iran war and its possible global repercussions.

Naidu directed officials to remain alert to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

The review was held during the sixth district collectors’ conference at the state secretariat in Amaravati, where the chief minister also outlined key policy directions on women’s entrepreneurship, digital governance, agriculture modernisation and logistics development.

The state government decided to constitute a committee of ministers comprising Nadendla Manohar, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Payyavula Keshav to periodically review the availability and prices of LPG and key horticultural commodities.

Officials from the Real Time Governance Society were directed to continuously monitor the situation and submit regular reports.

Civil supplies secretary Saurabh Gaur informed the meeting that there’s currently no shortage of LPG in the state and that supplies remained stable. Andhra Pradesh has about 1.61 crore domestic LPG connections and nearly 10 lakh commercial connections.

The state’s daily demand stands at around 4,000 metric tonnes, while available stocks with public sector companies such as IOC, BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum total 21,505 metric tonnes.

Despite the comfortable stock position, Naidu directed officials to maintain strict vigil in view of the global uncertainties. He instructed the entities to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to essential institutions such as schools and hospitals and to coordinate with the Union government to address any potential disruptions.

District collectors were asked to prevent black marketing of LPG cylinders.

SWAYAM BRAND: Naidu said district collectors must promote the ‘Swayam’ brand for products manufactured by women’s self-help groups under DWCRA and MEPMA. The brand, launched on International Women’s Day, should be developed on the lines of the Amul cooperative model and meet global standards with proper traceability and certification.

Each of the state’s 28 districts should develop its own brand identity to encourage healthy competition, he said.

Naidu emphasised the need to strengthen digital governance and said computer literacy should be made mandatory for government jobs. District-level RTGS centres and human resource institutes should be established to enhance employees’ capacities.

Calling for agricultural transformation, he urged farmers to diversify into horticulture and animal husbandry, while awareness on agritech and AI-based agronomy should be expanded through the Raithanna Meekosam programme.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of logistics development, noting plans for a four-lane corridor from Ichchapuram to Chennai, construction of road overbridges and underbridges at over 1,137 railway crossings, and development of logistics parks linked to railway lines.

He also suggested establishing heliports in each district and urged municipalities to focus on sanitation and compete for Swachh Survekshan awards.