CM Releases EAGLE Annual Report–2025

VIJAYAWADA: Reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s uncompromising stand against narcotics, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday released the EAGLE Annual Report – 2025, describing it a milestone in the government’s sustained and structured battle against the drug menace.

The event was attended by IGP, EAGLE, Ake Ravi Krishna, SP Nagesh Babu and senior cops.

Congratulating the EAGLE team, the CM lauded the agency’s strategic transformation of the anti-narcotics framework into a technology-enabled and intelligence-driven enforcement system. He appreciated the comprehensive, data-backed annual report documenting enforcement, prevention, financial investigations, and rehabilitation initiatives.

Naidu observed that AP has achieved a “360-degree perception change” nationally, emerging as a best-practice state aligned with Apex NCORD priorities in anti-narcotics enforcement.

Reaffirming his commitment, Naidu said, “The state government declared zero tolerance towards drug trafficking, protection of campuses and youth, financial disruption of drug networks, and strengthened rehabilitation systems—signalling Andhra Pradesh’s determined and nationally acknowledged progress in combating narcotics.”

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha commended EAGLE’s structured and result-oriented approach. She highlighted the success of flagship initiatives such as Operation Chaitanyam and Operation Safe Campus Zone, noting their integration of enforcement with awareness drives, community engagement, de-addiction support, financial investigations, and preventive detention under the PIT NDPS Act.

She emphasised that youth protection remains central to the state’s anti-drugs strategy.

Under Operation Chaitanyam, a zero-cultivation drive in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the authorities resorted to satellite and drone surveillance along with intelligence-based ground operations to destroy 94.77 acres and 31,185 ganja plants. The initiative also extended rehabilitation and alternative livelihood support to tribal farmers.

Operation Safe Campus Zone, a statewide drive targeting drug violations within 100 yards of educational institutions, verified 45,200 shops between July 8, 2025 and January 26, 2026, registering 47,441 cases and imposing fines amounting to ?72.92 lakh.

The annual report records 1,836 NDPS cases, seizure of 46,011kg of ganja, arrest of 4,760 accused, and confiscation of 770 vehicles.

The authorities invoked preventive detention in 96 cases under the PIT NDPS Act and froze or seized assets worth `9.11 crore through financial investigations.

In addition, more than 40,000 EAGLE Clubs were formed in educational institutions, over 35,000 awareness programmes reached upwards of 20 lakh students, and 1,12,406kg of ganja was scientifically incinerated.

DGP Harish Gupta said EAGLE has evolved into a robust, prevention-integrated institution marked by strong interstate coordination, financial tracking mechanisms, and institutionalised preventive detention processes.