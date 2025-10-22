AP CM Naidu Receives Grand Welcome In Dubai

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu received a grand welcome on his arrival at Dubai airport on Wednesday from a large number of Telugu NRIs, also including women and entrepreneurs.

Naidu is on a mission to the UAE to attract investments and invite global industry giants for the CII partnership summit in Visakhapatnam on Nov 14 and 15.

Among those the CM met on the first day of his tour was A. Amarnath, Charge d’affaires of the Indian Embassy and Satish Sivan, consulate general, Dubai.

Consul general Sivan said UAE has strong partnership with India in trade and technology and the ties are further strengthened with mutual investments. “Trade relations with India increased by 50 per cent in the last three years. Indians are also coming forward in a big way to invest in the UAE, paving the way for an increase in trade.”

He said India is now a destination for the knowledge economy. The UAE is spending more on technology and focusing on the non-oil economy. The UAE set up a separate ministry for Artificial Intelligence in 2017, he noted.

Charge d’affaires Amarnath told the Chief Minister that UAE invested 23 billion dollars in India so far and received 50 per cent of returns in three years. UAE is keen on investing in India in fields like education, health, green energy and food parks.

Chief minister Naidu said the ties between India and UAE strengthened in the past ten years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured several countries promoting India, resulting in better relations with the wider world.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has introduced several industry-friendly policies. “Google is coming to Andhra Pradesh in a big way. The state government is giving priority to green energy, technology, data centres and the quantum valley. AP has abundant opportunities for investment in the food processing industry,” he said.

Ministers B.C. Janardhana Reddy, T.G. Bharath and a set of officials accompanied the Chief Minister.