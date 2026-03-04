CM Pushes For Universal Family Cards; Orders Integration of 26-Point Database

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating the government’s commitment to deliver a Family Card to every household in the state, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to work in mission mode and ensure time-bound completion of the Family Benefit Management System.

Reviewing the progress of the system on Wednesday at his Assembly chamber, the Chief Minister said the initiative aimed at creating a comprehensive and accurate family database that would serve as the backbone for welfare delivery.

He made it clear that the government’s objective is to provide a Family Card to every family and instructed officials to align their efforts accordingly.

Naidu asked officials to prepare a robust family database incorporating 26 key attributes. These include Family ID, Aadhaar number, Rice Card ID, educational qualifications, occupation, mobile number, address, details of agricultural landholdings, and urban and rural property ownership, among others.

He emphasised that such a structured database would help streamline welfare schemes, eliminate duplication and ensure that benefits reached the genuine beneficiaries without leakages.

The CM said data collected from multiple departments be integrated into the FBMS platform. These departments include the SGSDW, power distribution companies (Discoms), the municipal administration and urban development, Webland, Vahan, HRMS, CBDT records, panchayat raj institutions, and Markfed.

Consolidating information from these diverse sources, he said, would significantly enhance the accuracy and reliability of the database.

Officials informed the CM that around 82 per cent of the required data has already been compiled. The officials expressed confidence that 90 per cent of the database would be ready by April 30.

However, Naidu stressed that merely compiling data would not suffice. He called for comprehensive integration of all databases available with various government departments to ensure precision and transparency.

The CM added, “The Family Card initiative is expected to become a single-point reference for identifying beneficiaries and delivering government services more efficiently. With a clear deadline in place, the administration is set to fast-track the ambitious exercise, positioning the Family Card as a cornerstone of welfare governance in Andhra Pradesh.”