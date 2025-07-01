CM Promises to Offer Unemployment Stipend to Youth

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to implement all the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes and announced the government’s decision to start giving unemployment assistance to the jobless youths soon.

He was addressing the people during a visit to the Malakapalli village of Tallapudi mandal in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Naidu said, “As we are disbursing the social security pension on the first day of every month to the beneficiaries, AP is witnessing a festive atmosphere on Tuesday unlike during the YSR Congress term where the social pensioners and the retired employees used to face hardships for not getting the pension.”

After his government took charge of the state a year ago, it started providing welfare assistance and development of the state from the first year itself, he said.

AP, Naidu said, is the only state to give Rs 4,000 per head per month to the poor, and Rs 6,000 per head to the disabled and even spending a whopping Rs 33,000 crore per annum. Telangana spends only Rs 8,000 crore and Kerala just Rs 7,200 crore.”

He said, “I am visiting a few beneficiary families and giving away the pension amount to them in person. I am asking officials and public representatives to disburse pension as a responsibility, showing respect to the beneficiaries.”

“I caution that nobody should show any disrespect towards a differently abled person or a widow while giving away the pension. I am even collecting data on how much money is given to each, and even with the timing, and sending a text message to get a reply for it, to avoid any lapses in disbursal of pensions.”

The chief minister asserted that the government was committed to implement the Super Six poll promise and listed them out like resumption of 203 Anna Canteens, Deepam 2.0 to provide three free LPG refills to women per annum, the Thalliki Vandanam, etc. He promised to remit the amount into the bank accounts of the mothers of Class I and Class XI students once they start attending the classes. “We are spending Rs 10,000 crore for the scheme per annum.”

To farmers, he said the government was providing all benefits even by taking up paddy procurement and remitting the amount and also providing input subsidy besides implementing the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme with support from the Centre.

Naidu warned of stern action against those who involve in sale, transport and consumption of drugs and ganja and stressed that he would not tolerate rowdyism.

By 2029, there should be no poverty in society. “I am promoting the P4 concept to fight against poverty," he said, and called for support for his concept of Bangaru Kutumbam and Margadarshi. The rich people and wealthy entities could adopt poor families and help them overcome poverty.

So far, one lakh such families were identified, and 10,000 margadarshis adopted them and are extending all requisite support. “By August 15, we would identify 15 lakh Bangaru Kutumbalu and one lakh Margadarshis by inviting companies like Tata, Birla, Adani and Jindal,” he said.

Naidu vowed to complete Polavaram by the end of 2027. Claiming that the tourism sector has vast potential for employment, he wanted to promote it in a big way. He recalled the recent visit of Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekatwat for laying the foundation for the Akhanda Godavari project worth Rs 95 crore.

The CM vowed efforts to develop a world-class tourism centre connecting the Kadiyam nurseries, Polavaram-Bhadrachalam, Papikondalu boat ride etc. “I would be getting an opportunity to conduct Godavari Pushkaralu for the third time, next year, and would make necessary arrangements.

Naidu criticised former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to implicate him in the murder of former minister Vivekananda Reddy. “I was the CM at that time. If I had ordered the arrest of all those involved in it, the political scenario in the state would have been different.”

He also blamed Jagan Reddy for “a visit of a rowdy sheeter and causing the death of an innocent man under the wheels of his car. We have forensic evidence to show the involvement of his car in the death.”

The chief minister slammed Jagan Reddy for not showing concern to shift an injured man to the hospital. “Had he done it, the death could have been averted,” the CM said.